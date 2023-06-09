AAA announces classification changes for 2024-2026

Several Central Arkansas schools are on the move.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday the Arkansas Activities Association announced that the board of directors approved new classifications for the 2024-26 cycle in football and other sports.

Several Central Arkansas schools are moving classifications, but Class 7A remains the same.

Pine Bluff and Jacksonville will move up to Class 6A, while Greenbrier will slide down to 5A.

Southside Batesville will also drop from Class 5A East to Class 4A. They'll be joined by Booneville, Glen Rose, McGehee and Newport who moved up from Class 3A.

Class 2A runner-up Carlisle will jump to Class 3A along with Bigelow, Hector and Little Rock Hall.

Mountain Pine, Parker's Chapel and Cutter Morning Star will join Class 3A if they decide to transition from eight-man to 11-man football. Meanwhile, Brinkley, Marvell-Elaine and Dermott will go to Class 2A if they decide to do the same.