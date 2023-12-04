Arkansas guard Anthony Black enters 2023 NBA Draft, foregoes sophomore season

Arkansas guard Anthony Black announced on Wednesday that he has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft — thanking Coach Muss and Razorback fans for "an amazing year."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas guard Anthony Black announced on Wednesday that he has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft — thanking friends, family, coaches, and Arkansas fans in an online letter.

"Everyone that knows me knows that it's always been my dream to play in the NBA," Black said in the letter posted online." This year has been amazing because my family has been welcomed into an even bigger one. Arkansas, what a ride."

The talented freshman is believed to be a lock as a lottery pick in the upcoming draft, with many mock drafts having Black selected within the top 10 picks this year.

Black also took time to thank head coach Eric Musselman, the Razorback staff, and his teammates.

"Thank you to Coach Muss and the entire staff. You believed in me from day one and you poured everything you had into making me a better player on the court, and a better person off of it," Black said. "To my teammates, thank you for the ride of a lifetime and an experience that I'll never forget."

Black joins fellow Hog teammate Nick Smith Jr. as a member of the 2023 NBA Draft, with both being highly-touted this year. The pair is also joined by teammates Ricky Council IV and Devo Davis, who also declared for this year's draft.

The multi-skilled guard and former McDonald's All-American helped lead the Razorbacks throughout the entire year, in a season that saw its fair share of hurdles due to injuries sustained by the team.

Despite that, the 6'7" point guard and his teammates found their groove and advanced in the NCAA tournament to the Sweet 16, where they fell to the eventual National Champion, UConn Huskies.

Now, the freshman who won over the hearts and ignited the spirits of countless Razorback fans turns his attention to his lifelong dream of playing professional basketball in the NBA.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 22, with many scouts predicting that Black is a lock as a lottery pick.

