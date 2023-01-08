Preps on 11 Preview: Little Rock Christian ready to lay heartbreaking 2022 season to rest

The Warriors are entering the 2023 season with one thing in mind — winning the Class 6A state championship to give their 25 seniors a proper send-off.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The end of the 2022 football season left a sour taste in Little Rock Christian Academy's mouth.

Although last season ended heartbreakingly, allowing a last-second touchdown to Little Rock Catholic in the Class 6A quarterfinals only made the Warriors more hungry entering the 2023 campaign.

"It's tough to lose on the last play of a game," LRCA head coach Eric Cohu said. "I think a lot of our veterans that are back, returning starters, returning players from last year, it motivated them to work hard in the winter, spring, and summer."

Little Rock Christian will roster many upperclassmen this season, including 25 seniors.

"I played with all of these guys my freshman year," LRCA senior linebacker Preston Davis said. "It just means a lot having that group back together."

Quarterback Walker White is one of those seniors. The Auburn commit completed 54% of his passes last season for 2,093 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 894 yards and 16 touchdowns on 120 carries.