First ever Delta Duck Hunters Expo comes to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The largest duck hunter event in North America will make its way to Little Rock next week.

The Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters EXPO will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center from July 29-31.

According to event organizers, the three-day event will be filled with all things duck hunting.

There will be celebrity appearances from Justin Martin of Duck Dynasty, Billy Campbell of Dr. Duck, Jared Mophett of Honey Brake Lodge, and more.

There will also be a Federal Ammunition Champions of Delta Luncheon on Saturday.

Ticket prices are listed below:

Daily Pass - $10

Three-day Pass - $25

Champions of Delta Luncheon - $50

Children 16 and under will receive free admission.