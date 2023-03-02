Arkansas outlasts Auburn, snaps four-game losing streak

The Razorbacks picked up their first victory since Jan. 16 in nail-biting fashion against the Tigers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Redshirt senior forward Eryn Barnum scored 14 points to lead the University of Arkansas women's basketball team to a 54-51 victory over Auburn on Sunday at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

The Razorbacks, who snapped a four-game losing streak, shot 26.9% from the field and 13% from three but jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter.

Redshirt freshman guard Saylor Poffenbarger drilled a three-pointer to give Arkansas a 12-4 lead with 1:54 to play in the opening quarter

Poffenbarger, who fouled out with seven seconds left in the game, recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

The Razorbacks pushed their lead to double-digits in the second quarter after Barnum pulled in an offensive rebound, which led to an and-one basket.

Barnum sealed the three-point play on the ensuing free throw to give Arkansas a 20-9 lead with 7:55 remaining in the second quarter.

She led all scorers on 41.7% shooting, pulled in nine rebounds and picked up a steal.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 15 points and never trailed in the victory. However, Auburn made it a nail-biter down the stretch.

Sophomore guard Mar'shaun Bostic made a layup to pull the Tigers within two points with 2:01 to play in the fourth quarter.

A few minutes later, freshman guard Kaitlyn Duhon drilled a jumper off an assist from redshirt senior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson to tie the game 51-51 with 51 seconds left on the clock.

Arkansas's defense held Auburn to 31.1% shooting and tightened up around the three-point line, forcing the Tigers to shoot 1-of-14.

Senior guard Makayla Daniels got to the free throw line and made 1-of-2 to give the Razorbacks a 52-51 lead with seven seconds to play.

After an Auburn timeout, Poffenbarger committed her fifth foul on the inbounds pass, which sent junior guard Jackayla Johnson to the free-throw line with a chance to give the Tigers their first lead of the game.

The foul was ruled an intentional foul and Auburn was granted two shots and possession back at midcourt.

Johnson missed both free-throw attempts, and the Razorbacks forced a five-second violation on the following inbounds pass, to secure their first win since Jan. 16.