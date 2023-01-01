First Day Hikes | Arkansas State Parks to celebrate 100 years

Arkansas State Parks will be celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023, as park rangers continue to encourage everyone to get out and hike for the new year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The new year is just around the corner and as many decide on their New Year's Resolutions, Arkansas state parks are encouraging everyone to get out and hike.

“First Day Hikes” is part of a national movement with America’s state parks.

As part of this movement, 38 state parks across Arkansas will host around 50 guided hikes, all in an effort to help Arkansans head into the new year on the right foot.

Hikers are eligible to participate in their own self-guided hikes too.

"State parks [are] an opportunity for you to get out and be healthy, to make memories with your family," Kelly Farrell, Chief of Interpretation for Arkansas State Parks said.



Health and memories-- these are the two main focuses for the “First Day Hikes.”

Arkansas State Parks is making it easy for everyone to enter the new year on a new path.



“If folks are looking for a guided experience with a park ranger to lead the program, hikes will be anywhere between a quarter mile and up to three or four miles,” she said.



Farrell mentioned that potential hikers will choose the park based on difficulty and distance, but something everyone should choose is safety.

Farrell’s first safety tip is to layer up.

Despite the warmup the state is seeing, it can be colder and windier on a hike near water or a mountain.

Next, she advises to bring a backpack and carry a good amount of water.

The final tip? Always have a plan B.

“If you arrive and the park’s parking lot is full, then that means the park is full,” Farell said. “So we want to make sure that you still have a positive experience and can jump to your plan B.”



According to Farrell, the number of hikers will be weather dependent.



“Still make a plan to visit a state park the next weekend or in the next few weeks or months and still kick off healthy habits and make visiting state parks part of your routine life,” Farrell said.



Making a visit to a state park part of your routine, specifically this year, is a big deal.

2023 marks the centennial for the Arkansas State Parks system. 100 years, which calls for extra celebrations.

“This kicks off our centennial celebration year of being 100 years old in Arkansas State Parks,” Farrell said. “So, being first established in 1923 means we're celebrating in 2023.”

“First Day Hikes” is a chance for the whole family to get out and about.



“Every Arkansan has an Arkansas State Park within an hour's drive of your home,” Farrell said. “So, we should have a hike for you and your family available within reason.”

“First Day Hikes” at an Arkansas state park will get you a sticker to commemorate your hike. Guided hikes are only on Jan. 1, 2023.