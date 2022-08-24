Become an organ donor at North Little Rock Libraries with new kiosks

The NLR Public Library System will partner with the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA) to raise awareness and support for organ and tissue donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Public Library System will partner with the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA) to raise awareness and support for organ and tissue donations.

It just got even easier to become an organ and tissue donor in Arkansas with new sign-up kiosks available at every North Little Rock Library location.

The kiosks can be found near the front desk and will be available for use anytime during library hours.

You can sign up in under 10 seconds by scanning the back of your driver’s license at one of the kiosks.

You'll also be given options on how your organs and tissues will be used.

At any given time, there are over 300 adults and children on organ transplant waiting lists in Arkansas— and on average, another person is added to the list every 16 minutes.

Becoming an organ and tissue donor can help build a bridge to life for those waiting and has the potential to benefit up to 90 Arkansans on waiting lists.