Lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock begin next week due to construction

Beginning on Monday, there will be various lane closures along I-30 in both Little Rock and North Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Work on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will soon require lane closures beginning on Monday, November 7.

Drivers are urged to be cautious when traveling through work zones, and traffic will be controlled by various construction barrels and signage.

Daytime closures will be from 8:00a.m-5:00 p.m. and will be as followed:

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (Beginning at 6:30 a.m)

Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures will be from 8:00 p.m.- 5:00 a.m. and will be:

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock; includes a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound ramp and at the Broadway Street exit

I-630 westbound on-ramp ( full closure ) between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:00 p.m. start time)

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound ( full closure ) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11:00 p.m. start time)

There will also be a couple of 24-hour closures which are:

6th Street bridge ( full closure ) for reconstruction in Little Rock

McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane