ARDOT says new I-30 bridge will open this weekend, here's how it will work

It's been two and a half years since construction first started, and it's expected to be a couple more years before the I-30 Crossing Project is complete.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas commuters will soon get to drive over the new I-30 bridge, as the first major milestone of the I-30 Crossing project is completed.

It's been two and a half years since construction first started for the project, and while the bridge opening will be a huge step in the right direction, locals shouldn't get too excited yet.

Construction crews still have a long way to go before the whole project is done.

Starting on the night of Saturday, September 10, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will begin shutting down lanes of the old bridge to transition drivers onto the new one.

"So, what we are going to do is Saturday - we'll shut down more portions of I-30 as you approach the new bridge to start to make that shift," said Dave Parker, an ARDOT spokesperson.

By Sunday, all eastbound traffic should be driving on the new bridge. Then by next weekend, all westbound traffic will be added.

"By the end of this month, weather permitting, and everything goes well, all traffic east and west will be on the new I-30 river bridge," said Parker.

But that's not the last of the construction— in October, the old bridge will start to be demolished.

This will help make room for the new westbound bridge, which is scheduled to begin construction next year.

"The bridge is just part of the entire project. I mean we've got a lot of other work to do there," said Parker.

There are still at least two years left of the I-30 Crossing Project before it will be finished.