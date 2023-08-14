Officer hit by vehicle near Joe T. Robinson High School

Arkansas State Police are investigating a reported accident near Joe T. Robinson High School where an officer was struck by a vehicle.

There is currently no information on how the accident occurred or whether anyone was injured.

Traffic is being impacted in all directions 0.6 miles northwest of State Highway 300, and Highway 10 eastbound and westbound are blocked according to ARDOT.