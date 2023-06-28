Overnight lane closures scheduled for Interstate 30 in Saline County

ARDOT says commuters on Highway 67/229 won't be able to travel below Interstate 30 during the closure and will need to follow the signed detours.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — If the weather allows, construction crews will close Highway 67/229 below Interstate 30 at Haskell (Exit 114), between Pawnee Drive and the frontage road north of Interstate 30, during select times from June 28 through July 1.

The construction will widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County and requires overnight closures of Highway 67/229 below the Interstate 30 bridge.

Overnight closures:

9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 through 5 a.m. Thursday, June 29

9 p.m. Thursday, June 29 through 5 a.m. Friday, June 30

11:59 p.m. Friday, June 30 through 6 a.m. Saturday, July 1

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), commuters on Highway 67/229 won't be able to travel below Interstate 30 during the closure and will need to follow the signed detours.

This construction project is a part of ARDOT's Connecting Arkansas Program, which focuses on widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction from U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116).