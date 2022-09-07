Unpleasant heat is good news for watermelon growers

While many complain of rising temperatures, farmers are taking advantage of the heat— since it's actually the ideal condition for growing watermelons.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While a lot of us are complaining about these unpleasant high temperatures, some people are actually welcoming them.

Farmers are taking advantage of the hot weather, since it's the perfect time to grow watermelons.

"Watermelons love hot weather," Abraham Carpenter, CEO of Carpenter's Produce said.

The process to growing a full and healthy watermelon begins right on the farm.

"You plant them in April [and] it takes a watermelon probably about 80 to 90 days to mature," Carpenter said.

He plants about 400 acres of watermelons on his farm in Grady each year.

"I serve the Walmart Distribution Center here in Arkansas. We've shipped to the Walmart Distribution Centers in Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, [and] Texas," Carpenter said.

He added that it's not uncommon for the fruit to go from seed to full grown watermelons in just over two months as long as weather conditions stay as sunny as they've been.

"You can kind of control the moisture and the humidity level and that enables you to grow better fruit," Carpenter described.

He said he's always keeping a watchful eye on the sky though, as some weather conditions could be harmful to the growth of this delicious fruit.

"If we were getting rain and it was as hot as it is, it'd be a major problem. Too much rain will wipe it out," Carpenter said.

Additionally, too much sunlight can create a risk for the fruit as well.

"I even let a few weeds grow up in my plants to kind of have shade in 100 degree plus weather," Carpenter said