Whataburger heading to central Arkansas

BENTON, Ark. — Get your wallets ready because Whataburger will be heading to Benton, Arkansas!

The city confirmed online through its Facebook page that the popular restaurant will be coming to Benton and will be located near to the Bank OZK.

City officials have said that there's no open date at this moment, but that construction is set to begin soon.

The city is expected to release more information in the future detailing the highly anticipated arrival of the restaurant.

Well the word is in the ground. With more formal announcements and more information coming soon, Benton is happy to... Posted by Benton, Arkansas - Benton Proud on Monday, August 29, 2022

