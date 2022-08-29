Whataburger heading to central Arkansas

BENTON, Ark. — Get your wallets ready because Whataburger will be heading to Benton, Arkansas!
The city confirmed online through its Facebook page that the popular restaurant will be coming to Benton and will be located near to the Bank OZK.
City officials have said that there's no open date at this moment, but that construction is set to begin soon.
The city is expected to release more information in the future detailing the highly anticipated arrival of the restaurant.
