Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the River Market district, leaving 3 people injured around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a shooting that happened in the River Market district around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, the incident left 3 people injured as a result, all of which are reported to be in stable condition.

There has been no release of victim names, suspects, or motive behind the shooting.