Saline County sheriffs arrest suspect in fatal shooting of roofer

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a roofer in Saline County on December 31, 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested a 52-year-old man on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Franklin Ramirez, who was working on the job as a roofer when the shooting occurred.

According to the sheriff's department, William Bettis was taken into custody after an investigation with the assistance of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Bettis was booked into the Saline County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing. He has been charged with manslaughter, hunting endangerment, endangerment resulting in death, resident hunting license requirements, and hunter education certificate requirement.

The Ramirez family has been working to raise money so they can send Franklin's body home to Guatemala.