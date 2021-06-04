Arkansas teen runs again after battling cancer and losing her leg

Abigail Wells is back on the racing track after spending two years in the hospital battling bone cancer.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A story of perseverance and triumph.

Abigail Wells was 14 years old when she found out she had osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer.

She thought it was a simple track injury, but it turned out to be so much more.

It wasn't before long before Abigail had to make a tough decision on how to move forward with treatment.

She decided her leg would be amputated.

"I told them that I would rather lose my leg than lose my life because that meant more," said Abigail. "I wanted to make sure I had a future after this and that I didn't have to worry about the cancer coming back."

And she kept looking to the future... she pushed herself to walk, taking steps to compete once again.

"First, it started off withstanding, and just trying to do a little fast walk or try to get on the bike. It was a long process to get to where I am now," said Abigail.

Now, she's a junior in high school on the track team racing. Her first meet back was last week... A testament to herself that she can do anything.

"All of those days in the hospital bed sick. All of the days I couldn't move," said Abigail.

"Sometimes, I didn't feel encouraged or I didn't feel the best, but the fact was my family was always by my side. I ran up to them because we did this together. We made it together," said Abigail.