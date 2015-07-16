DHS adds North Little Rock zip code to D-SNAP eligibility

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced that the 72116 zip code in North Little Rock has become eligible for SNAP Disaster Assistance.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced on Friday, April 28 that the 72116 zip code in North Little Rock has become eligible for SNAP Disaster Assistance (D-SNAP).

After being hit by last month’s devastating tornadoes, the area is eligible under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, authorized by The United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services.

Anyone residing within one of the counties and zip codes listed below who suffered disaster losses during the tornado on March 31 may be eligible to receive this D-SNAP assistance:

Little Rock (72205, 72206, 72207, 72212, 72223, 72227, 72211)

North Little Rock (72113, 72116, 72117, 72118, 72120)

Scott (72142)

Jacksonville (72076)

Cabot (72023), Lonoke County

Parkin (72373), Cross County

Wynne (72396), Cross County

Residents from these counties who experienced at least one of the following conditions as a direct result of the March 31st tornadoes may be eligible:

Damage to or destruction of their home or self-employment business

Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income, or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems

Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period

D-SNAP extends benefits to many households that would not usually qualify for aid, but suddenly need food assistance because of a disaster.

Recipients of D-SNAP assistance must have lived in the disaster area at the time of the tornado and must have suffered loss or damages.

D-SNAP benefits are provided via an EBT card (electronic debit-like card) and can be used to purchase food items at authorized retailers.

Recipients already enrolled in SNAP are not eligible to receive D-SNAP assistance, but may be eligible to receive supplements to their regular benefit amount if they were affected by the disaster.

These SNAP recipients should reach out to their county office listed below during the D-SNAP application period:

The Pulaski South County DHS Office located at 1105 MLK Jr. Drive, Little Rock, AR 72203 | Phone: 501-682-9200

The Pulaski Southwest County DHS Office located at 6801 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209 | Phone: 501-371-1100

The Pulaski North County DHS Office located at 1900 East Washington Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72114 | Phone: 501-682-0100

The Pulaski Jacksonville County DHS Office located at 2636 West Main Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076 | Phone: 501-371-1200

The Lonoke County DHS Office located at 100 Park Street, Lonoke, AR 72086 | Phone: 501-676-5643

The Cross County DHS Office located at 803 Highway 64 East, Wynne, AR 72396 | Phone: 870-238-8553

Residents seeking D-SNAP or SNAP recipients seeking supplements due to the disaster may apply from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Wednesday, April 26 through Tuesday, May 2, 2023.