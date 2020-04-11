Joyce Elliott to offer remarks on the results of Arkansas's 2nd Congressional District campaign

Joyce Elliott is expected to address Arkansans at 12:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Joyce Elliott is expected to address issues with trust and democracy after election night and will be offering remarks on the results for the campaign for Arkansas's 2nd Congressional District.

Watch Joyce address Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. here:

According to Associated Press, Republican incumbent French Hill has been re-elected to serve Arkansas in the U.S. House of Representatives for a third time.

The race tightened between Hill and Elliott within the last two months of campaigning as polls showed the two tied or within the margin of error.

In a statement, Elliott said that "this race is not over" and that she hasn't called Hill to concede.

"Voters deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted," Elliott said. "There are still a significant number of votes to be counted and stacks of bankers' boxes of absentee and provisional ballots uncounted in Pulaski County."

Elliott asked that every vote to be counted and wait for the final result.